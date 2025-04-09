Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to Atlanta.

Castellanos got the Phillies on the board with an RBI single in the first inning, and he drove in his second run of the game in the third frame on a double to center field. The 33-year-old outfielder has started the 2025 season slashing .314/.385/.571 with four walks, three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI across 39 plate appearances.