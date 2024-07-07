The Pirates placed Falter on the 15-day injured list Sunday with left triceps tendinitis.

Falter was pulled during his start in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Mets with what the Pirates initially termed as left posterior arm discomfort, but the team has now settled on a more precise diagnosis for the injury. He'll be ineligible to rejoin the Pirates for at least the next two weeks, and a clearer timeline for his return should emerge once he's cleared to resume throwing. The Pirates could activate Quinn Priester (lat) from the IL during the upcoming week to fill Falter's spot in the rotation.