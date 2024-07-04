Jones was removed from his start Wednesday versus St. Louis due to a right lat strain, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Jones managed to get through five innings of one-run ball while striking out five batters and walking two before coming out of Wednesday's contest. The 22-year-old said after the game that he could have kept pitching if necessary, but the team opted for a cautious approach in order to prevent his injury from worsening. Pittsburgh will keep an eye on Jones' lat as his next start approaches, but the initial level of concern seems relatively low.