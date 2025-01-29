Oviedo (elbow) will be paid $850,000 in 2025 after losing his arbitration hearing to the Pirates, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Oviedo had requested $1.15 million when figures were exchanged earlier this month. The right-hander missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery but is expected to be ready to go for spring training. Oviedo will compete for a rotation spot this spring, but the Pirates might elect to stash him on the injured list for a while to knock some rust off.
More News
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Expected for spring training•
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Extends flat-ground distance•
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Now throwing from 75 feet•
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Begins throwing program•
-
Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Set to resume throwing•