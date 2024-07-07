Hayes went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Hayes reached base in three of his four at-bats Sunday, as he also reached on an error in addition to a pair of singles. Hayes now has multi-hit games in four of his last eight games, with three steals in that span. The power numbers continue to plague Hayes though, as he's slugging a lowly .299 for the season. The 27-year-old has 11 extra-base hits through 270 plate appearances this season and will need to pick those numbers up in order to have a larger fantasy impact.