Ortiz struck out four and allowed one run on three hits and no walks over two innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Ortiz had covered six innings while striking out seven batters -- both season highs -- while serving as a starter in his previous appearance June 26 in Cincinnati, but the Pirates seem to have moved him back to the bullpen following Martin Perez's return from the injured list. The Pirates have since placed another starter in Jared Jones (lat) on the IL, but Quinn Priester (lat) could be on track to return from the IL to fill Jones' open rotation spot, which next comes up Sunday versus the Mets. Ortiz would be a candidate to start Sunday if the Pirates insead elect to have Priester make another rehab start in the minors before coming off the IL.