Priester (2-5) allowed one earned run on three hits across two innings to earn the win Sunday against the White Sox.

Priester entered the game in the fourth inning after Mitch Keller struggled through his start. He wasn't dominant in the outing but did induce four groundball outs to earn his second win of the season. He's also pitched well in two outings since returning from the injured list, allowing three earned runs across eight innings with an 8:2 K:BB. Priester is still an option for the rotation out of the All-Star break with both Jared Jones (lat) and Bailey Falter (triceps) sidelined.