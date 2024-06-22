Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that Dunning will move to the bullpen with Max Scherzer (back) set to return Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Across 12 starts this season, Dunning holds a 4-6 record with a 4.73 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 67:29 K:BB across 59 innings, though he's given up 11 runs over his last three starts and has failed to make it to the sixth inning since April 7 against the Astros. Dunning could prove to be more effective out the bullpen in long relief while starting on occasion depending on the Rangers' schedule.