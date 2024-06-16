Rangers manager Bruce Bochy confirmed Sunday that Scherzer (back/thumb) will return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week, so long as he experiences no issues bouncing back from his rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock this past Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers will likely officially sign off on Scherzer making his 2024 debut once he throws a bullpen session in front of the coaching and training staffs early in the week, but all signs point to the right-hander being ready to slot back into the rotation with a limited workload restriction, if he has one at all. In his latest rehab outing with Round Rock on Saturday, Scherzer struck out eight while throwing 79 pitches over 4.2 innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. Since he had been pitching on five days' rest during his time with Round Rock, Scherzer appears likely to start for the Rangers either Friday or Saturday versus the Royals.