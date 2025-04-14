Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Scherzer will visit with a doctor again in the coming days due to nagging soreness in his injured right thumb after throwing recently, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer received a pair of cortisone injections in the thumb earlier this month but still can't seem to get over the hump with the injury. It's uncertain what the next course of action will be, but that should become clearer after Scherzer's visit with the doctor. There is no timetable for the 40-year-old's return.