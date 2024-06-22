Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's win over Kansas City.

Lowe did most of his damage in the sixth inning when he hit a ground-rule double and came around to score the go-ahead run. He entered Friday's game in an 8-for-42 (.190) slump over 12 appearances since his last multi-hit performance June 5. He hit .343 through 18 games to begin his 2024 campaign but has since gone 25-for-118 (.212). For the season, Lowe is slashing .259/.352/.346 with 12 extra-base hits and 21 runs scored.