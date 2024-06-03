Lowe (oblique) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game in Miami after he completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham over the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe went 4-for-12 with a triple, three runs and two RBI over the three-game rehab assignment and played all nine innings in right field in Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has made a swift recovery from his right oblique strain, a recurrence of a previous injury that had kept him on the shelf for the first five weeks of the season. Once activated, Lowe will likely move between center field, right field and designated hitter while occupying a prominent spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. Lowe's impending return could result in the likes of Jose Siri and Richie Palacios losing out on playing time.