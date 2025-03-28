Lowe was removed in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rockies due to right oblique discomfort, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Lowe tweaked his oblique while hitting a single to center field in the fifth inning and was removed for a pinch runner. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury Saturday but is expected to miss time, per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun. Kameron Misner is the top candidate to see more starts in the outfield for as long as Lowe is sidelined.