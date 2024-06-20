Bradley allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Bradley didn't have his best strikeout stuff -- his three punchouts tied a season-low mark and were a far cry from the 11 strikeouts he notched his previous time on the mound -- but he nonetheless managed his second straight quality start. The right-hander has rebounded well from a 3.1-inning, nine-run shellacking at the hands of the Orioles on June 1, yielding just three runs over 18 frames across his subsequent three starts. Bradley has recorded a 4.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB overall across 44.1 innings this season.