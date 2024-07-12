Houck (8-6) earned the win over the Athletics on Thursday, allowing two hits and issuing three walks while striking out six batters over six scoreless innings.
The A's managed just two hits (both singles) off Houck and didn't get a runner to second base until the sixth frame. Houck was pulled after that inning having thrown 103 pitches and having recorded his 14th quality start of the campaign -- tied for fourth-most in the majors. The right-hander also ranks fifth among qualified pitchers with a 2.54 ERA and 13th with a 1.03 WHIP.
