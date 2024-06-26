Casas (ribs) took some swings in the batting cage Wednesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
It was his first time hitting since he was diagnosed with a cartilage tear in his left ribcage in late April. Casas said he felt great but noted that the real test will be to see how sore he is Thursday. Previously, he had experienced lingering pain in the rib area when rotating his torso. Casas undoubtedly will require a rehab assignment before returning and it's unclear when that might occur.
