Abbott allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Saturday.

The Cincinnati offense provided 10 runs of support (seven against opposing starter Edward Cabrera), but Abbott couldn't take advantage in what looked like a highly favorable matchup on paper. Abbott allowed a pair of homers and induced a modest eight swings and misses on 78 pitches. It was a disappointing way to end his first half after he'd posted a 2.70 ERA over his previous seven starts, and there may be more regression ahead, but regardless the 25-year-old lefty is locked into a rotation spot for the Reds.