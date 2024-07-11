Montas (4-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings to take the loss versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Montas gave up a pair of home runs to Sam Hilliard, accounting for three of the five runs on his line. The five runs allowed matched a season high for Montas, who had not given up that many since May 12, while his seven innings also equaled his season high. The right-hander is now at a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 69:35 K:BB through 84.1 innings across 17 starts.