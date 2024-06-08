Amador joined the Rockies in St. Louis on Saturday, though the team is still deciding on whether or not to add him to their active roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Amador only sports a .666 OPS through 208 plate appearances this season with Hartford, but he has slashed .326/.388/.767 with six homers and 14 RBI while also stealing six bases across his last 10 games. With the Rockies waiting to see if Brendan Rodgers (hamstring) will require a trip to the IL, Amador will remain on the club's taxi squad for the time being. He would likely return to Double-A if Rodgers is able to make a quick recovery.