Senzatela (elbow) completed a bullpen session Friday and is nearing his his live batting practice session, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Senzatela has been working his way back from Tommy John Surgery he had last July and is set to make the next step in his recovery by facing batters. After facing live hitters, the next objective would be for Senzatela to begin a minor-league rehab stint, but it's likely he'll throw multiple BP sessions before being sent out on an assignment. A clearer timetable for return should be available once he's cleared for game action.