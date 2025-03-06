Senzatela has thrown eight scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk during Cactus League action.

Senzatela most recently threw three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Padres while hitting 97 mph with his fastball, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. He made a brief return from Tommy John surgery to close the 2024 season, throwing 12.1 innings. Senzatela is competing for a rotation spot this spring and has put forward a strong case for the role with his performance thus far.