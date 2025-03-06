Senzatela has thrown eight scoreless innings with five strikeouts and one walk during Cactus League action.
Senzatela most recently threw three scoreless innings Wednesday against the Padres while hitting 97 mph with his fastball, per Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post. He made a brief return from Tommy John surgery to close the 2024 season, throwing 12.1 innings. Senzatela is competing for a rotation spot this spring and has put forward a strong case for the role with his performance thus far.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Roughed up in loss•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Effective against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Goes three innings in season debut•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Making 2024 debut Monday•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Builds up to 68 pitches•