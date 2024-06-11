Blanco went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Blanco got the start in left field but moved over to right when Hunter Renfroe left the game with a broken toe. With Renfroe likely for the injured list, Blanco could get first dibs on a starting role moving forward, though it's also possible the Royals call up Drew Waters from Triple-A Omaha since there is a chance for steady playing time. Blanco has done well in limited action this season with a .259/.323/.362 slash line and 14 steals over 66 plate appearances as a fourth outfielder. However, he's gone just 3-for-17 over his last 11 contests and would likely struggle to hit consistently in an everyday role.