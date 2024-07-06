Fermin went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

Fermin has three multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, but that's a span that dates back to June 20. The backup catcher is making the most of his opportunities this year, slashing .303/.355/.439 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles over 169 plate appearances. Fermin's reliability has allowed Salvador Perez to rest or serve as designated hitter regularly. Fermin's playing time had declined while Michael Massey was limited to DH duties, but Massey has been cleared to play the field and should see more time at second base in the second half.