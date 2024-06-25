Massey will be available only as a designated hitter for the time being as he returns from a back injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Massey was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday after missing time with a low-back ligament sprain, which was the second time this season he's missed time with a back issue. While the 26-year-old is feeling good physically, he needs some time before he's ready to play second base again. The Royals shifted Maikel Garcia over to second base and started CJ Alexander at third base Monday. Nick Loftin should also see plenty of reps at second base on days Garcia plays his more familiar third base.