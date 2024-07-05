Massey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-8 loss to the Rays.

Massey started at second base for the first time since he returned from the injured list June 24. Prior to Thursday's game, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reported that the Royals' plan is to get Massey some playing time in the field before the All-Star break. He had previously been limited to designated hitter as the team eases him back in following another back injury. With Massey approaching full health, Maikel Garcia may shift back to third base more frequently, while Nick Loftin and CJ Alexander are in line for reduced roles. Massey is slashing .273/.289/.516 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored and no stolen bases over 137 plate appearances this season.