The Tigers reinstated Faedo (hip) from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Faedo made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Toledo, during which he gave up one run over three innings while striking out four batters and walking four. He owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 34.2 frames in the majors, and he'll slide back into a middle relief role now that he's been cleared to rejoin the Tigers' bullpen. Keider Montero was optioned to Toledo in a corresponding move.