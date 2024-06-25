Montero is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

While the Tigers haven't announced anything yet, they are listing Wednesday's starter as TBD and Montero was spotted in the clubhouse and Comerica Park on Tuesday. Mason Englert is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move. Montero, 23, allowed four runs in 4.1 innings in his major-league debut versus the Pirates last month. It would appear Wednesday's appearance will be another spot start for the righty and he'll head back to Toledo after the game.