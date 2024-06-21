Carpenter (back) hopes to resume baseball activities Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Carpenter had been shut down since late May due to a lumbar spine stress fracture but is ready to begin baseball activities in the coming days. While he's still a ways out from returning, it's the first advancement he's made since being placed on the IL. Expect Carpenter to require a multi-game minor-league rehab stint before being cleared. In the meantime, Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez should share the outfield with Riley Greene most nights.
