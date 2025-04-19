Carpenter is starting in left field and batting first in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Carpenter has primarily batted second this season for the Tigers, but he'll slide up to the leadoff spot for the third time. The Royals are starting righty Seth Lugo, and Carpenter has a .954 OPS against righties so far this year, so he's in a good spot to produce. However, the outfielder is just 1-for-8 in his career against Lugo with two strikeouts.