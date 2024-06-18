Carpenter hasn't resumed baseball activities since being diagnosed with a lumbar spine stress fracture in late May, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list May 29 with lumbar spine inflammation, only for his diagnosis to change a couple days later once he underwent further testing. Three weeks after landing on the shelf, Carpenter remains limited to doing what manager A.J. Hinch described as therapy work, so the 26-year-old still looks to be at least a couple weeks away from being ready for game action. During Carpenter's ongoing absence, Matt Vierling has taken hold of a full-time role in the outfield, and Justyn-Henry Malloy has settled in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter.