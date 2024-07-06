Olson (3-8) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 5.2 innings to earn the win Friday against the Reds. He walked two and struck out eighth.

While Reese's record isn't great, he's actually pitched quite well this season with a 3.22 ERA. The righty has been even better lately, posting a 1.88 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 24 innings in his last four starts. Reese was solid as a rookie last year as well, posting a 3.99 ERA over 21 games (18 starts), so it looks like he firmly belongs at this level. He'll look to keep up his strong recent play in his next scheduled start, which is penciled in for Wednesday against the Guardians.