Miranda went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Miranda is 18-for-49 (.367) over his last 15 contests, adding eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI in that span. The third baseman's streak of drawing a walk in five straight games ended Friday, but he's still showing good plate discipline with a 5.6 percent walk rate and 14.1 percent strikeout rate. For the year, Miranda is slashing .293/.339/.491 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 26 runs scored and two steals over 65 contests. The Twins continue to rotate Miranda and Royce Lewis between third base and designated hitter, offering both consistent playing time.