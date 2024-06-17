Larnach went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in an 8-7 win over the Athletics in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Larnach sat out the day game against opposing lefty JP Sears, but he was able to make an impact in the nightcap by homering off right-hander Joey Estes. This was Larnach's first homer since June 2, and he had just one extra-base hit, a double, in the 10 contests in between long balls. He's up to a .261/.318/.440 slash line with seven homers, 22 RBI, 19 runs scored and one stolen base over 41 contests. Larnach should continue to play in a strong-side platoon role between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots.