Castro went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.

Castro logged his fourth multi-hit effort in his last five games, with the lone exception being Thursday when he started on the bench. Batting .290 (20-for-69) in June, Castro has been impressive for the Twins, and it hasn't been just an empty average. He has nine extra-base hits, eight RBI and 13 runs scored over 19 contests this month. For the season, he's posted a .272/.357/.444 slash line with six homers, 24 RBI, 43 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a career-high 19 doubles through 76 games.