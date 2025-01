The Twins and Castro avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.4 million contract Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It was the 27-year-old's final year of arbitration eligibility, as he's slated to hit the free-agent market next offseason. Castro slashed .247/.331/.385 with 12 homers and 14 steals in a super utility role with the Twins and 2024 and should serve in a similar capacity in 2025.