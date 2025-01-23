White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that he expects Montgomery to be the team's shortstop at some point this season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Getz was asked about the possibility of Montgomery cracking the Opening Day roster, of which he replied that the youngster would "get a lot of opportunity come spring training." Montgomery is on the 40-man roster, but a bit more seasoning in the minors seems likely after he slashed just .214/.329/.381 at Triple-A Charlotte in 2024. The shortstop turns 23 in February.