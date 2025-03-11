The White Sox optioned Montgomery to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Montgomery entered camp with an opportunity to win the White Sox' shortstop job, but he's been limited to only four games this spring due to a back issue. The 23-year-old is healthy now, having returned to action Sunday, but he will begin the season back at Charlotte, where he produced a .214/.329/.381 batting line in 2024. The competition for Chicago's shortstop job now looks to be down to Brooks Baldwin, Chase Meidroth and Jacob Amaya.