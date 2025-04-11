Montgomery was scratched from Triple-A Charlotte's lineup Thursday.
The reason for Montgomery's removal from the lineup is unclear, but no injury has been announced. Montgomery has struggled to start the season wth Charlotte, collecting only three hits across 37 at-bats while striking out at a 50 percent clip.
