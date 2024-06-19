Cannon (1-1) earned his first career win Monday against Houston, allowing seven hits and one walk over 8.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

The 23-year-old rookie tossed the best game of his short career, leading the charge for the first White Sox shutout since May 21. Cannon has displayed masterful control in the majors, allowing just six walks in 32.1 innings. The Chicago right-hander now sports a 3.34 ERA and 1.24 WHIP this season. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Tigers on the road this weekend. Although Mike Clevinger (elbow) is rehabbing and nearing a return, Cannon's strong performance to date may keep him in the White Sox rotation long term.