Kopech (2-7) allowed one hit and one earned run across 0.2 innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians.

Kopech entered the game in the ninth inning with the score tied at 6-6. He allowed a leadoff single and threw a wild pitch to put the runner on third base before allowing a sacrifice fly to bring in the game-winning run for Cleveland. Kopech has each of the White Sox's last two saves and should remain the team's primary closer despite a 4.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 36 innings this season.