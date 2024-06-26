Grisham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

After cracking the starting lineup Sunday against Atlanta in the Yankees' first game following Giancarlo Stanton's (hamstring) move to the injured list, Grisham has now hit the bench for both contests against the Mets. The Yankees have faced left-handed starters for both matchups with the Mets, which may be the primary reason the lefty-hitting Grisham has been out of the lineup. Grisham could occupy the larger side of a de facto platoon with the right-handed-hitting J.D. Davis for the final open spot in the New York lineup while Stanton is on the shelf.