McCain recorded 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and four assists across 31 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 98-86 loss to the Magic.

Even with Joel Embiid and Paul George returning to action Friday, McCain remained in the 76ers starting lineup off the heels of a career-high 34 points against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. McCain carried that momentum into Friday night, leading the 76ers in scoring while connecting on a team-high five three pointers. The rookie first-round pick is carving a big role for himself, and while his role will diminish when Tyrese Maxey returns from a right hamstring strain, McCain could remain in the starting lineup ahead of veteran Kyle Lowry. Over his last five games, McCain has averaged 26.2 points on 47.9 percent shooting (including 44.0 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G), 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds over 32.2 minutes per contest.