Oubre ended with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 132-129 win over the Cavaliers.

Oubre contributed to Friday's shootout with his seventh 20-point game and sixth double-double of the season, also matching Guerschon Yabusele for the team lead with 13 rebounds before fouling out. Across his last 10 games, Oubre has averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 threes as he continues to handle a more pronounced role in Philadelphia's starting lineup amid Joel Embiid's (foot) ongoing absence.