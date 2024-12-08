Coach Doc Rivers said that Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Nets, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Antetokounmpo will suit up after having been ruled probable due to right patella tendinopathy. The superstar has been a mainstay on the injury report due to numerous knee, calf and thigh injuries, though he has missed only two matchups thus far. Antetokounmpo has appeared in four consecutive outings, during which he averaged 32.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists while shooting 62.2 percent from the field across 34.5 minutes per contest.