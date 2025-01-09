Antetokounmpo closed with 25 points (11-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 victory over San Antonio.

Antetokounmpo had an impressive performance on both ends of the court Wednesday and finished just two dimes shy of recording his fifth triple-double of the campaign. He has one triple-double and six double-doubles over his last seven outings, and the star forward continues to be a dominant presence on both ends of the court for a Bucks team that hasn't cracked the surface of its full potential yet.