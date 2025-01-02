Ball chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 loss to the Wizards.

Ball didn't have a good shooting performance and only mustered four points, but fantasy managers know they can't expect him to carry Chicago offensively, especially if he's coming off the bench. Instead, he managed to deliver a solid showing as a stat-stuffing machine, and he notched at least one tally in each of the five major categories. He's achieved that feat in four of his last nine appearances, so even when considering his bench role, he has a bit more upside in category-based leagues.