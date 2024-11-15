Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Ball (wrist) will likely need at least another week of rehabilitation before returning to game action, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

According to Johnson, Ball has struggled to catch passes without pain and has been in a fair amount of discomfort during on-court activities. The 27-year-old has yet to participate in scrimmages and will likely be limited when he is cleared to resume five-on-five activity. Ball returned to game action for the first time since January of 2021 this season, during which he has averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 15.7 minutes per game over three regular-season appearances.