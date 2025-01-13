The Bulls announced Monday that Craig (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in two weeks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Craig has missed the Bulls' first six games of January due to a right lower leg contusion, and he apparently hasn't made enough progress in his recovery for the Bulls to view him as day-to-day. The forward has largely been outside of the Chicago rotation throughout the season, appearing in just nine contests while averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks across 12.4 minutes.