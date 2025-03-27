Craig ended with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 victory over the Suns.

Craig moved back into the rotation, albeit during garbage time only. It's been rough going for the veteran since arriving in Boston mid-season, playing in just 12 games. During that time, he is averaging modest numbers, putting up 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game.