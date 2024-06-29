Lee (knee) declined his $2.85 million player option with the Suns on Saturday, and he will test unrestricted free agency, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Lee saw decent playing time in his first, and possibly last season with Phoenix. The 31-year-old averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 20.4 minutes in 74 regular-season games. What was most impressive about Lee's game was his improved shot from range. The six-year NBA veteran set a career-high 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.